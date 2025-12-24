Knight totaled four tackles (three solo) Sunday in a 45-21 victory against Miami.

Knight wasn't as productive as in Week 15, when he recorded his first two NFL sacks. Still, the rookie second-rounder continued to be a key component in the Bengals' defense. Knight has posted 98 tackles, including 2.0 sacks, along with six defensed passes (including two interceptions) through 15 games on the campaign.