Bengals' Demetrius Knight: Tallies four stops in Week 16 win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Knight totaled four tackles (three solo) Sunday in a 45-21 victory against Miami.
Knight wasn't as productive as in Week 15, when he recorded his first two NFL sacks. Still, the rookie second-rounder continued to be a key component in the Bengals' defense. Knight has posted 98 tackles, including 2.0 sacks, along with six defensed passes (including two interceptions) through 15 games on the campaign.
More News
-
Bengals' Demetrius Knight: Notches first two career sacks•
-
Bengals' Demetrius Knight: Key pick in win•
-
Bengals' Demetrius Knight: Role slips in Week 11•
-
Bengals' Demetrius Knight: Season high stops in loss•
-
Bengals' Demetrius Knight: Four stops in victory•
-
Bengals' Demetrius Knight: Productive in loss•