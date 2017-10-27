Bengals' Derron Smith: Absent from injury report
Smith (ankle) wasn't listed on Friday's injury report, and barring any setbacks, will be ready for Sunday's game against the Colts, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Smith hasn't played since taking on Houston in Week 2, but he'll return to his special teams role and shouldn't be considered for fantasy lineups at this time.
