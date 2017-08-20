Play

With starting strong safety Shawn Williams out with an elbow injury, Smith could be in line for more playing time in the near future, the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Immediately after Williams left with the elbow injury Saturday against the Chiefs, Smith got beat for a touchdown by tight end Demetrius Harris, while most of the first-team defense was in the game. Josh Shaw could also be in the mix to compete with Smith.

