Smith (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Packers, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Smith has been playing mainly in a special teams role, so if he's unable to play it won't throw off the Bengals' game plan for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. Being given a questionable designation signals that it's not likely a long-term injury.

