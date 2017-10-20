Smith (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers, the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Smith participated fully at practice Friday after being limited earlier in the week, so it would seem he is progressing in the right direction to play Sunday. The 25-year-old has not seen game action since Week 2, and would likely be limited to a role on special teams if able to play against the Steelers this week.

