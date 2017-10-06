Bengals' Derron Smith: Ruled out Sunday
Smith (ankle) will not play in Sunday's game against the Bills, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.
This is the third straight week that Smith will miss as he continues to nurse an ankle issue. Smith was playing a role on special teams before suffering the injury.
