Bengals' Derron Smith: Set to sit Sunday
Smith (ankle) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Steelers.
Smith is set to miss his fourth consecutive game Sunday, but even when he was healthy, he was rarely summoned on defense. Expect Clayton Fejedelem to take over any snaps left over by starters Shawn Williams and George Iloka.
