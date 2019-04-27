The Bengals selected Davis in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 211th overall.

Davis (5-foot-11, 234 pounds) is slightly undersized for an inside linebacker, but he packs a punch as a tackler and led Auburn with 116 stops and 15 TFLs in 2018. However, he topped out at a 4.78 40 at his pro day and otherwise doesn't profile as someone who can excel in pass coverage, so his upside may initially be limited to special teams.