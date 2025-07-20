Ridder signed a contract with the Bengals on Sunday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Ridder heads back to the city where he played college football in Cincinnati, as he'll join his third team in the last 16 months since being traded from the Falcons to the Cardinals in March of 2024. The 2022 third-round pick ultimately spent the 2024 season with the Raiders and served as the third option behind Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew. Ridder completed 61 percent of 85 passes while appearing in six games with one start in Las Vegas. In his lone start, he went 23-for-39 passing for 208 yards and one touchdown to two interceptions during a 15-9 loss to Atlanta, which is also the team he started 13 games for in 2023. Ridder will now provide competition for the Bengals' backup quarterback job behind Joe Burrow. Cincinnati's current backup signal-callers include Jake Browning, who started seven games when Burrow was injured in 2023, as well as veteran Logan Woodside and undrafted rookie Payton Thorne.