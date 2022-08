Asiasi was claimed off waivers by the Bengals on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Asiasi was waived by the Patriots on Tuesday, but he will now head to Cincinnati. The tight end played in one game with New England last year, making him unlikely to carve out a large role in the Bengals' offense. With Drew Sample (knee) and Mitchell Wilcox (ankle) both banged up, Asiasi could open Week 1 as Hayden Hurst's primary backup.