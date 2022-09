Asiasi (quadriceps) was deemed inactive ahead of Sunday's contest against the Cowboys, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Asiasi has been dealing with a nagging injury quad issue that has kept him sidelined since the Bengals' final preseason game in late August. In 25-year-old's absence, Drew Sample and Mitchell Wilcox should serve as Cincinnati's backup tight ends behind Hayden Hurst in Week 2.