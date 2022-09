Asiasi (ankle) was seen in a walking boot following Thursday's victory over the Dolphins, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Asiasi failed to return to the game Thursday after he went down with a left ankle injury and his status is now in question heading into Week 5. More information on his status will likely be provided early next week. If Asiasi ends up missing any action, Mitchell Wilcox will likely operate as the lone reserve option behind Hayden Hurst at tight end.