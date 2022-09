Asiasi (quadriceps) did not practice with the team again Thursday, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Asiasi was working on the rehab field Thursday, as he continues to try and come back from the lingering injury. Even if he's healthy enough to play Sunday, the third-year-pro may be made a healthy inactive against the Steelers, as he's currently No. 4 on the Bengals' tight end depth chart. He's also only been with the team since Aug. 31 when he was claimed off waivers from the Patriots.