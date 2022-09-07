Asiasi sat out practice Monday with a quadriceps injury, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.
Asiasi's injury appears to date back to his time with the Patriots, who waived the tight end last week. However, since the Patriots didn't choose to place Asiasi on injured reserve before the Bengals claimed him off waivers, the injury isn't considered serious and rather something that head coach Zac Taylor referred to as "kind of a lingering deal." Even if Asiasi advances to full practice by the end of the week and avoids a designation heading into Sunday's game against the Steelers, he could still find himself as a healthy inactive.