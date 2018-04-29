Bengals' Devonte Boyd: Inks deal with Cincy
Boyd signed with the Bengals on Sunday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Boyd peaked at UNLV in 2015, his sophomore year, when he posted 54 receptions for 904 yards and seven touchdowns. He regressed the next two seasons, and he finished his senior campaign with 34 catches for 612 yards and three touchdowns. Expect Boyd to look to make the squad as a depth wideout with a special teams role.
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...