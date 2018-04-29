Bengals' Devonte Boyd: Inks deal with Cincy

Boyd signed with the Bengals on Sunday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Boyd peaked at UNLV in 2015, his sophomore year, when he posted 54 receptions for 904 yards and seven touchdowns. He regressed the next two seasons, and he finished his senior campaign with 34 catches for 612 yards and three touchdowns. Expect Boyd to look to make the squad as a depth wideout with a special teams role.