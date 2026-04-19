The Bengals agreed to terms Saturday on a trade with the Giants to acquire Lawrence in exchange for the No. 10 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Lawrence, a three-time Pro Bowler heading into just his age-29 season, stands to ink an extension with his new team shortly. He requested a trade out of New York due to dissatisfaction with the four-year, $87.5 million deal he inked with the Giants back in 2023. The standout defensive tackle's arrival in Cincinnati immediately shores up the team's interior defensive line, though after totaling 9.0 sacks in 2024, Lawrence is now working to rebound from a 2025 campaign in which he totaled just a half-sack on 31 tackles across 17 regular-season appearances. The draft capital surrendered by the Bengals in order to acquire Lawrence's talents effectively guarantee that he will be featured by new defensive coordinator Al Golden, providing the veteran DT with a boost to his fantasy value in IDP formats.