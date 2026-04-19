Lawrence and the Bengals agreed to terms on a one-year, $28 million contract extension Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Saturday's trade with the Giants -- which saw the No. 10 pick of the 2026 NFL Draft move to New York -- was finalized Sunday after Lawrence passed his physical, and the extension ensures that the 2019 first-rounder will be under contract with the Bengals through the next three seasons. The Clemson product is looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2025 regular season, when he tallied 31 tackles (14 solo), including 0.5 sacks, all of which were career lows. Lawrence was named to the NFL's All-Pro Second Team in both 2022 and 2023, and if he can return to that level, it would be a massive boost to a Bengals defensive front that also includes Jonathan Allen, Myles Murphy and Boye Mafe.