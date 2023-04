The Bengals selected Turner in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 60th overall.

Turner looks like another strong pick for the Cincinnati defense, which added Myles Murphy as an overqualified DE3 in the first round. Now they add a standout corner prospect in Turner, who offers first-team viability as both an outside and slot cornerback. The Michigan product is smallish at 5-foot-11, 178 pounds, but his blazing 4.26 speed makes up for it.