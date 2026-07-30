Bengals' DJ Turner: Scuffles with Chase in practice

Turner (calf) was active in Wednesday's training camp practice, mixing it up with Ja'Marr Chase during 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Turner suffered a calf injury during the Bengals' regular-season finale against the Browns in 2025, but he was fully active in Wednesday's practice, with the 2023 second-rounder getting into the face of Chase before the two players were separated. Turner downplayed the confrontation, telling reporters after practice "brothers fight all the time. Nothing else to it." He's entering the final year of his four-year rookie deal, but it's unclear whether the talented corner and the Bengals will reach an agreement on a contract extension before the start of the 2026 regular season. Turner finished 2025 with 40 tackles (28 solo), 18 pass defenses (including two interceptions), two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery across 17 regular-season games.