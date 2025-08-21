Turner (undisclosed) has missed the past week of practice and isn't practicing Thursday, Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Turner seems unlikely to suit up for Saturday's preseason finale against the Dolphins. Cincinnati's next game after that is the Sept. 7 regular-season opener against the Browns. Turner's expected to start at cornerback when healthy. The 2023 second-round pick has appeared in 28 games (18 starts) over his first two NFL seasons.