Turner racked up 50 tackles (40 solo), one sack, seven pass breakups and one fumble recovery across 17 regular-season games with the Bengals in 2023.

Turner, a 2023 second-round pick, claimed a starting role in Cincinnati's secondary by Week 12 or his rookie season after playing third-down snaps right off the bat. Despite being somewhat undersized, Turner's speed and ability to quickly change pace allowed him to adequately stick to coverage assignments, offering room for optimism that he could develop in to a true standout cornerback in the future.