Meyers brought in seven of nine targets for 82 yards, returned six kickoffs for 161 yards and ran back two punts for nine yards in the Bengals' 22-17 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.

Meyers opened the game as the Bengals' No. 3 receiver, but the former CFL standout was operating as Joe Burrow's top wideout by the time the team's final drive of the afternoon rolled around. Ja'Marr Chase exited the game due to a concussion in the first half, while Tee Higgins was forced from the contest just after the six-minute mark of the fourth quarter due to an adductor injury. Meyers ultimately finished with new career highs across his receiving line while also remaining effective in his special-teams role. With the status of both Chase and Higgins highly uncertain in the immediate aftermath of Sunday's loss and Andrei Iosivas (thumb, IR) still out of action, Meyers could remain in the No. 1 receiver role in a Week 5 road matchup against the Dolphins next Sunday.