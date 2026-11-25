Meyers caught one of two passes for two yards, returned six kickoffs for 150 yards and returned one punt for five yards during the Bengals' 22-20 loss to the Commanders on Monday.

Most of Meyers' production came on special teams as a returner, and his one catch was his fewest since Week 7 against the Ravens, when he failed to record a reception. He's caught two passes or fewer in seven of 10 regular-season games, and his minimal role on offense would shrink even more once Andrei Iosivas (thumb) is cleared to return from injured reserve. The Bengals will head home for Week 12 against the Saints on Sunday.