Meyers caught both of his targets for 20 yards and a touchdown while also adding 58 yards as a kick returner during Sunday night's 38-18 win over the Steelers.

Meyers reeled in multiple passes for the third straight game, and he was able to secure his first score of the year in the second quarter on a 15-yard touchdown pass from Joe Burrow. The 26-year-old's 28 offensive snaps ranked fourth at wide receiver for Cincinnati behind Ja'Marr Chase (59), Tee Higgins (51) and Colbie Young (29). With Andrei Iosivas (thumb) nearing a return to action, Meyers may see a sharp drop in offensive opportunities in the near future.