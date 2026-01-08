Meyers signed with the Bengals on Thursday.

Cincinnati won't participate in the postseason but has added Meyers to the organization ahead of the 2026 campaign. The 5-foot-11 wide receiver played for the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League over the past two season, recording 89 catches for 1,405 yards and nine touchdowns in 19 games. He also returned 11 kickoffs for 319 yards and had nine punt returns for 94 yards. Meyers' ability to contribute on special teams could help him as he competes for a roster spot in training camp.