Meyers brought in both of his targets for 12 yards during the Bengals' 31-24 win over the Dolphins on Sunday.

Meyers entered Sunday on the heels of a huge performance on both offense and special teams during the Bengals' Week 4 loss to the Jaguars, when top pass catchers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins sustained injuries. Chase and Higgins were both cleared to play against Miami and didn't face any restrictions in their respective snap counts, so Meyers reverted to a rotational role and was on the field for only 19 of Cincinnati's 65 offensive snaps (29.2 percent). The Bengals will enjoy their Week 6 bye before hitting the road for Week 7 against the Ravens on Sunday, Oct. 25.