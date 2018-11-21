Kirkpatrick (concussion) did not practice Wednesday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Kirkpatrick continues to manage a concussion sustained Week 10. The veteran cornerback will need to clear the league-mandated concussion protocol before retaking the field, and his status for Sunday's tilt against the Browns is murky at best. If Kirkpatrick is unable to go Week 12, Darquez Dennard should once again slot into the starting lineup.

