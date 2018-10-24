Kirkpatrick (Achilles) is a non-participant in Wednesday's practice, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Kirkpatrick appears to be nursing an Achilles injury of undisclosed severity. The starting cornerback logged only four tackles during Cincinnati's 45-10 blowout loss to the Chiefs in Week 7, and should be considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. With Darqueze Dennard (shoulder) listed as doubtful, expect KeiVarae Russell to see an uptick in defensive snaps if Kirkpatrick misses any time.

