Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick: Aggravates Achilles injury
Kirkpatrick aggravated his Achilles' tendon injury Sunday against the Bucs and is doubtful to return.
Kirkpatrick missed one practice during the week with the injury. This significantly stresses the Bengals' secondary, which was already down Darqueze Dennard.
More News
-
Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick: Returns to field•
-
Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick: Full practice Thursday•
-
Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick: Absent from Wednesday's practice•
-
Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick: Will play Sunday•
-
Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick: Missing from Thursday's practice•
-
Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick: Clears concussion protocol•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned players with high upside for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 8 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 8
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...