Kirkpatrick (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Kirkpatrick hyperextended his left knee in Week 6's loss to the Ravens and has been unable to practice since. He's trending toward a third consecutive absence for this Sunday's rematch against the Ravens. If he's unable to get on the practice field Thursday or Friday, the Bengals will roll out William Jackson, B.W. Webb and Darqueze Dennard as the top three corners.

