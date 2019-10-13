Kirkpatrick is questionable to return to Sunday's game against Baltimore after suffering a left knee injury, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.

It's unclear how Kirkpatrick picked up the injury, but he was susequently carted off the field suggesting some serious concern. As long as he's sidelined, it's likely that B.W. Webb will continue to see an increase in snaps.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories