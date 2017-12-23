Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick: Clears concussion protocol
Kirkpatrick (concussion) was a full participant at Friday's practice and is expected to play Sunday against the Lions.
Kirkpatrick has cleared the league's concussion protocol after missing the Bengals' past two games due to his head injury. He'll return to the starting lineup at cornerback across from William Jackson III in Week 16.
