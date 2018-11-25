Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick: Confirmed inactive Week 12
Kirkpatrick (shoulder) is inactive Sunday against Cleveland, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Kirkpatrick failed to take the practice field this week and entered the divisional matchup with a "doubtful" tag. Look for Darqueze Dennard to see a large uptick in snap count as the likely starter in Kirkpatrick's stead.
More News
-
Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick: Downgraded to doubtful for Week 12•
-
Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick: Questionable for Week 12•
-
Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick: Absent from Wednesday's practice•
-
Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick: Logs limited practice•
-
Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick: Sustains concussion Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 12 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 12
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
With a busier than usual injury report, it can be hard to keep track of everything. We've got...
-
Week 12 Contrarian Plays
Looking for a contrarian tournament play? Heath Cummings says you should start with the defending...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Injuries slowed him earlier in the season, but we've seen star potential from Marlon Mack....
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the Week 12 schedule to identify players to start and...