Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick: Doubtful for preseason finale
Kirkpatrick (shoulder) isn't expected to play in Cincinnati's preseason finale Aug. 29 against the Colts, though he should be ready for the regular-season opener in Seattle, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.
Kirkpatrick has been dealing with a few different injuries throughout camp, and even though he hasn't taken the field in the preseason, head coach Zac Taylor is confident the cornerback will be ready to roll for Week 1. His status should become more clear within the next week or so.
