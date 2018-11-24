Kirkpatrick (shoulder) carries the doubtful tag for Sunday's matchup with the Browns, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Kirkpatrick was originally considered questionable for Week 12 but the injury is seemingly serious enough to cast his status into serious doubt. If Kirkpatrick can't play, Darquez Dennard would likely start in his place with either Tony McRae or Darius Phillips playing primarily in the slot.

