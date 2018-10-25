Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick: Full practice Thursday
Kirkpatrick (Achilles) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.
Kirkpatrick looks like he'll be ready to play Sunday against the Buccaneers, a vital development as the Bengals look to slow down a potent passing attack.
