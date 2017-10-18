Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick: Full practice Wednesday
Kirkpatrick (shoulder) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Katherine Terrell of ESPN reports.
The shoulder injury Kirkpatrick suffered during Sunday's victory over Buffalo must not have been very severe, given his full-participant status during the Bengals' first practice of the week. There's nothing to suggest his availability for Week 7 is in danger.
