Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick: Fully recovered from fractured hand
Kirkpatrick is healthy after fracturing his hand in May, Jeff Wallner of United Press International reports.
Kirkpatrick's fracture was never considered very serious. He was already back on the field in a limited capacity for June's minicamp and shouldn't have any restrictions when training camp opens July 27.
