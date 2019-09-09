Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick: Has strong second half Sunday
Kirkpatrick recorded five total tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery in Sunday's 21-20 loss to Seattle.
Kirkpatrick had a relatively quiet first half but managed to make some plays in the third quarter, including a fumble recovery on the first play of the second half and a sack of Russell Wilson that resulted in a nine-yard loss and ultimately a three-and-out for Seattle's offense. The 29-year-old played in 49 of 53 possible snaps on defense Sunday.
