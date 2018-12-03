Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick: Injures foot Sunday
Kirkpatrick injured his left foot in Sunday's loss to Denver, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.
Kirkpatrick left Sunday's game early due to injury and then returned in the second half. Despite playing through the issue, he left the stadium in a walking boot. It's unclear what the specifics of his injury are and he should be considered questionable for the team's Week 14 matchup with the Chargers for the time being.
More News
-
Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick: Ready for Week 13•
-
Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick: Confirmed inactive Week 12•
-
Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick: Downgraded to doubtful for Week 12•
-
Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick: Questionable for Week 12•
-
Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick: Absent from Wednesday's practice•
-
Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick: Questionable for Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football waiver wire, Week 14
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe in Pettis? Bench Rodgers?
Heath Cummings has a playoff edition of Believe it or not, to help you get ready to dominate...
-
Week 13 reactions, early Week 14 waivers
Dave Richard looks at the Packers, Bengals, and Panthers to see if they can salvage anything...
-
LIVE: Week 13 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 13
-
Best Week 13 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings loves Marcus Mariota this week and can't figure out why no one else does. See...