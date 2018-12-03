Kirkpatrick injured his left foot in Sunday's loss to Denver, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Kirkpatrick left Sunday's game early due to injury and then returned in the second half. Despite playing through the issue, he left the stadium in a walking boot. It's unclear what the specifics of his injury are and he should be considered questionable for the team's Week 14 matchup with the Chargers for the time being.