Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick: Knocks away two passes
Kirkpatrick registered eight tackles (six solo) and two pass breakups in Sunday's 26-23 win over the Cardinals.
Kirkpatrick has struggled in coverage this year, as he has allowed a 114.7 passer rating when his receiver is targeted. That likely explains why he already has 31 tackles after five games compared to 41 stops in 13 contests last year.
More News
-
Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick: Has strong second half Sunday•
-
Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick: Practices in full•
-
Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick: Doubtful for preseason finale•
-
Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick: Tending to multiple injuries•
-
Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick: Out for remainder of contest•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 6, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Week 6 Preview: Matchups, DFS, more
Heath Cummings goes through each position, identifying matchups that matter, his favorite DFS...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Worth the hype
Kyler Murray started to show his upside last week, but he's ready to take his game to a whole...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Some of the biggest names at wide receiver have struggled mightily of late. Is it time to consider...