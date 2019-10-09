Kirkpatrick registered eight tackles (six solo) and two pass breakups in Sunday's 26-23 win over the Cardinals.

Kirkpatrick has struggled in coverage this year, as he has allowed a 114.7 passer rating when his receiver is targeted. That likely explains why he already has 31 tackles after five games compared to 41 stops in 13 contests last year.

