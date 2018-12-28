Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick: Lands on injured reserve
Kirkpatrick (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Kirkpatrick suffered the right shoulder injury last week against the Browns, and wasn't going to be available for Sunday's game against Pittsburgh, prompting the move to injured reserve. The specifics of the injury remain unclear as Darqueze Dennard is set to step into a starting role at cornerback opposite William Jackson III.
