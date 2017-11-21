Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick: Logs first INT of season
Kirkpatrick had four tackles (all solo), an interception and a fumble recovery in Sunday's win over the Broncos.
Kirkpatrick intercepted Brock Osweiler in the end zone and was primed for a pick-six, but settled for a 101-yard return to the Broncos one-yard line after losing control of the ball as he neared the end zone. The 28-year-old totaled three defensed passes in the victory, as well.
