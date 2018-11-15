Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick: Logs limited practice
Kirkpatrick (concussion) was able to practice on a limited basis Thursday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
The first-round pick was knocked out of the game in Week 10 due to a concussion and didn't return. Though he was able to practice on a limited basis Thursday, there is no evidence that Kirkpatrick has cleared the concussion protocol. If Kirkpatrick is unable to suit up Sunday against the Ravens, Darqueze Dennard (collarbone) and Darius Phillips could see more snaps.
