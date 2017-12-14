Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick: Misses Wednesday's practice
Kirkpatrick (concussion) did not participate in Wednesday's practice.
Kirkpatrick has yet to clear the league's protocol after suffering a concussion in Week 13. With fellow cornerback Darqueze Denard also absent from Wednesday's practice due to a knee issue, the Bengals could have a thin secondary for Week 15.
