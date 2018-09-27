Kirkpatrick was missing from Thursday's practice, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Kirkpatrick has become the whipping boy for Bengals fans, many of whom are spoiled by having William Jackson III on the other side of the field. But if Kirkpatrick can't go Sunday, they'll miss him greatly against the Falcons' multi-pronged attack. It could mean another big day for receiver Calvin Ridley.

