Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick: Not practicing Wednesday
Kirkpatrick (ankle) did not practice Wednesday, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.
Kirkpatrick played through an ankle injury during a Week 13 loss to the Broncos, and left the stadium wearing a walking boot. The seventh-year veteran's status for Sunday's tilt against the Raiders is murky at best. If Kirkpatrick were to miss any time, Darqueze Dennard would slot into the starting lineup.
More News
-
Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick: Injures foot Sunday•
-
Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick: Ready for Week 13•
-
Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick: Confirmed inactive Week 12•
-
Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick: Downgraded to doubtful for Week 12•
-
Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick: Questionable for Week 12•
-
Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick: Absent from Wednesday's practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
All those new, shiny running backs you nabbed on waivers last night? You're starting them all...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Sneak Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Big Questions
What are the biggest issues for Fantasy owners going into Week 14? Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard...
-
Week 14 streaming options
It's not a great week for streaming, unless you play on a site where Jaylen Samuels is eligible...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Week 13 was a bit of a mess for Fantasy players, and now we're left to pick up the pieces....