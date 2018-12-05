Kirkpatrick (ankle) did not practice Wednesday, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Kirkpatrick played through an ankle injury during a Week 13 loss to the Broncos, and left the stadium wearing a walking boot. The seventh-year veteran's status for Sunday's tilt against the Raiders is murky at best. If Kirkpatrick were to miss any time, Darqueze Dennard would slot into the starting lineup.

