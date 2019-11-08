Play

Kirkpatrick (knee) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Kirkpatrick hasn't seen the field since hyperextending his left knee Week 6 and won't be seeing the field again Sunday. Darqueze Dennard, Williams Jackson and B.W. Webb will work as Cincinnati's top-three cornerbackers.

