Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick: Placed in concussion protocol
Kirkpatrick was placed in the NFL's concussion protocol following Monday's 23-20 loss to the Steelers, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Though the Bengals received good news earlier Wednesday when starting free safety George Iloka had his one-game suspension overturned in an appeal, the team's secondary could still be in shambles in the Week 14 matchup with the Bears. In addition to Kirkpatrick, fellow cornerbacks Darqueze Dennard (knee) and Adam Jones (groin) exited Monday with injuries, while starting strong safety Shawn Williams (hamstring) missed his second straight game. The Bengals will simply have to wait and see if Kirkpatrick can clear the protocol by the weekend before his status for the game against the Bears is determined.
