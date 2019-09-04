Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick: Practices in full
Kirkpatrick (Achilles) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.
Kirkpatrick dealt with multiple injuries through training camp and the preseason, but he appears to have returned to full health in time to suit up Week 1. The veteran cornerback projects to play a starting role versus the Seahawks on Sunday.
