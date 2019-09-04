Kirkpatrick (Achilles) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Kirkpatrick dealt with multiple injuries through training camp and the preseason, but he appears to have returned to full health in time to suit up Week 1. The veteran cornerback projects to play a starting role versus the Seahawks on Sunday.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week